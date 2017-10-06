FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月6日 / 凌晨3点39分 / 13 天前

BRIEF-Ash Grove receives third party offer at value of $3.7 bln to $3.8 bln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Ash Grove Cement Co

* Ash Grove cement company provides updates regarding pending acquisition by crh plc

* Received preliminary, non-binding competing proposal from third party to buy co at indicated enterprise value of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion​

* Board of directors of Ash Grove has determined that such proposal could reasonably be expected to result in a superior proposal​

* Special meeting for vote on merger agreement with CRH Plc set for November 1, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

