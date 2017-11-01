BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality Prime announces finalization of strategy for non-core hotels

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc announces finalization of strategy for non-core hotels
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - reached terms with Marriott to convert its courtyard san francisco downtown hotel to an autograph collection property
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - has listed renaissance tampa for sale and has engaged placenia group to market property to potential buyers
* Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc - deal with Marriott calls for courtyard San Francisco to be converted to autograph hotel by dec 2019