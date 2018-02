BRIEF-Ashford Prime To Acquire The Ritz-Carlton Sarasota For $171 Mln

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc:

* ASHFORD PRIME ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE RITZ-CARLTON SARASOTA FOR $171 MILLION

* ASHFORD HOSPITALITY PRIME INC - ‍ALSO ACQUIRING A 22 ACRE PLOT OF VACANT LAND FOR $9.7 MILLION​

* ASHFORD HOSPITALITY- ‍TO FUND RITZ-CARLTON DEAL, TO USE CASH,EITHER DRAWING ON REVOLVING CREDIT LINE OR SECURING MORTGAGE LOAN ON PROPERTY​