BRIEF-Ashford to buy stake in co that conducts business of J&S audio visual

1 分钟阅读
July 25 (Reuters) - Ashford Inc
* Ashford - to buy controlling interest in privately held co that conducts business of J&S audio visual in United States, Mexico, and Dominican Republic
* Ashford Inc - deal for approximately $17.1 million in cash and $4.3 million of Ashford common stock consideration
* Company expects to finance investment with a term loan of approximately $12 million
* Ashford Inc - after giving effect to transaction, Ashford will own approximately an 85% interest in common equity of J&S
* Ashford Inc - expects J&S to initially contribute approximately $1.77 to its adjusted net income per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: