Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc:

* ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC SAYS CEO WILLIAM A. WULFSOHN‘S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $7.2 MILLION VERSUS $13.0 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING

* ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC SAYS CFO KEVIN WILLIS' FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $2.36 MILLION VERSUS $6.5 MILLION IN FY 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2Af30n2) Further company coverage: