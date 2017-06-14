FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Ashland Global says entered into amendment no. 2 to credit agreement
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月14日 / 晚上8点36分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Ashland Global says entered into amendment no. 2 to credit agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 14 (Reuters) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc:

* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - on june 14, unit entered into amendment no. 2 to credit agreement, dated as of may 17, 2017 - sec filing

* Ashland Global Holdings - amendment provides for a new $600 million seven-year senior secured term loan b facility under credit agreement

* Ashland Global Holdings-in connection with tlb facility, issued notice of redemption in respect of all its outstanding 3.875 pct senior notes due 2018

* Ashland Global Holdings - proceeds of borrowings under tlb facility, together with cash on hand, will be used to pay for redemption

* Ashland Global Holdings - redemption of outstanding 3.875 pct senior notes due 2018 scheduled to occur on june 26, 2017

* Ashland Global Holdings-loans issued under tlb facility to bear interest at either libor plus 2.00 pct per annum or alternate base rate plus 1.00 pct/annum Source text - bit.ly/2sbUSwn Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below