BRIEF-Ashland Global sees Q1 2018 adjusted earnings per share $0.35 to $0.45

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc

* Sees Q1 2018 adjusted earnings per share $0.35 to $0.45

* Ashland Global Holdings Inc qtrly preliminary sales grew 17 percent year-over-year to $880 million

* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - qtrly preliminary loss from continuing operations was $0.84 per diluted share‍​

* Ashland Global Holdings Inc - qtrly preliminary adjusted income from continuing operations was $0.78 per diluted share

* Ashland Global Holdings Inc sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $3.20 to $3.40‍​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $870.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S