BRIEF-Aslan Pharmaceuticals buys full global commercial rights for Varlitinib

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ACQUIRES FULL GLOBAL COMMERCIAL RIGHTS FOR VARLITINIB FROM ARRAY BIOPHARMA

* ARRAY BIOPHARMA INC HAS GRANTED ASLAN FULL GLOBAL RIGHTS TO DEVELOP, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALISE VARLITINIB​

* ASLAN WILL MAKE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $12 MILLION TO ARRAY ON SIGNATURE AND FURTHER PAYMENT OF UP TO $12 MILLION WITHIN NEXT 12 MONTHS​

* ASLAN WILL MAKE UPFRONT PAYMENT TOGETHER WITH UP TO US$30 MILLION OF DEVELOPMENT AND US$75 MILLION OF COMMERCIAL MILESTONES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: