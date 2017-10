BRIEF-Aspen Aerogels wins initial determination in ITC case

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Aspen Aerogels Inc

* Aspen Aerogels Inc wins initial determination in ITC case

* Aspen Aerogels Inc - administrative law judge McNamara issued initial determination in international trade commission section 337 investigation no. 1003

* Aspen Aerogels Inc - ‍a final determination on violation and remedy is expected from full ITC commission by January 29, 2018​

* Aspen Aerogels Inc - initial determination found that Alison Hi-Tech Co, Nano Tech Co have infringed Aspen Aerogels patents relating to Aerogel insulation