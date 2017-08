June 12 (Reuters) - ASR NEDERLAND NV:

* NLFI (NL FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS) ANNOUNCED INTENTION TO SELL APPROXIMATELY 25,000,000 ORDINARY SHARES, REPRESENTING 16.7% OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF ASR

* A.S.R. INTENDS TO REPURCHASE SHARES FROM NLFI Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)