#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月13日 / 晚上9点41分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Associated Capital considers strategic options for investment in GAMCO

1 分钟阅读

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Associated Capital Group Inc

* Associated capital considers strategic options for investment in GAMCO

* Also evaluating options for 4.4 million share investment in GAMCO investors equal to 15% of class A and class B shares​

* Options considered for share investment in GAMCO include exchange offer of GAMCO shares for AC share issuance of mandatory exchangeable note​

* Options considered for share investment in GAMCO include a dividend of GAMCO shares to AC shareholders; or, a sale of GAMCO stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
