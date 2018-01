BRIEF-Associated Capital Group Reports Q4 Results

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Associated Capital Group Inc:

* ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS ESTIMATED FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* SEES FY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35 TO $0.45

* SEES Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.65 TO $0.75

* ‍GAAP BOOK VALUE IS EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF $38.80 TO $39.00 PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* ‍ADJUSTED ECONOMIC BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF $40.90 TO $41.10​

* ASSOCIATED CAPITAL GROUP - ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 INCREASED +21 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $1.5 BILLION

* ‍Q4 2017 ESTIMATED RESULTS INCLUDE AN INCOME TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: