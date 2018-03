March 6 (Reuters) - Assurant Inc:

* ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE - SEC FILING

* ASSURANT INC SAYS CURRENTLY BELIEVES SHARE REPURCHASE IN 2018 IS "UNLIKELY" BUT WILL REVISIT POST-CLOSING OF TWG HOLDINGS DEAL AS APPROPRIATE Source text: (bit.ly/2FmWZn7) Further company coverage: