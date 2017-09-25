FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Assured Guaranty says discussed ways with Hartford to help ease city's financial issues
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月25日 / 中午11点36分 / 23 天前

BRIEF-Assured Guaranty says discussed ways with Hartford to help ease city's financial issues

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Assured Guaranty Ltd

* Assured Guaranty releases statement regarding Hartford, Connecticut

* Assured Guaranty - “met with city leadership of Hartford, members of governor’s staff, other state and local representatives about its current fiscal challenges”

* Believe consensual agreement among stakeholders offers city better path forward than bankruptcy

* Assured Guaranty says have discussed ways with Hartford officials to help ease some of city’s financial issues, including a GO bond refinancing solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below