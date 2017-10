Oct 2 (Reuters) - Astec Industries Inc

* Astec Industries Inc announces substantial design upgrades to pellet plants to achieve full production

* Astec Industries Inc - ‍additional investment is expected to negatively impact Astec’s Q3 earnings by $0.54 to $0.58 per share​

* Astec Industries Inc - ‍initiated significant design upgrades to its customers' Georgia and Arkansas wood pellet plants to meet full production rates​