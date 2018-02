Feb 20 (Reuters) - Astec Industries Inc:

* ASTEC INDUSTRIES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47

* Q4 SALES FELL 4.3 PERCENT TO $312.4 MILLION

* ASTEC INDUSTRIES - ‍COMPANY'S BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $411.5 MILLION COMPARED TO $361.8 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016, AN INCREASE OF $49.6 MILLION OR 13.7%​