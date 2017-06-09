BRIEF-Astellas, Pfizer announce amendment to clinical research protocol for phase 3 prosper trial of enzalutamide

June 9 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc

* Astellas and Pfizer announce amendment to clinical research protocol for phase 3 prosper trial of enzalutamide in patients with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

* Pfizer Inc- Companies now anticipate prosper top-line results will be disclosed later this year

* Pfizer Inc- previously expected primary completion date for prosper was June 2019

* Says amendment accelerates anticipated prosper top-line results by two years

* Says target sample size reduced to approximately 1,440 patients and estimated primary completion date is June 2017

* Says primary endpoint remains same: metastasis-free survival

* Says main purpose of amendment is to revise plan for analyses of primary and several secondary endpoints