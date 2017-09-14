FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Astellas Pharma and Pfizer say positive top-line results from phase 3 prosper trial of XTANDI (enzalutamide)
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月14日 / 上午9点19分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Astellas Pharma and Pfizer say positive top-line results from phase 3 prosper trial of XTANDI (enzalutamide)

1 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc

* Co and Pfizer Inc announced that the Phase 3 PROSPER trial evaluating XTANDI®(enzalutamide) plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) versus ADT alone in patients with non-metastatic (M0) CastrationResistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) met its primary endpoint of improved metastasis-free survival (MFS)

* The preliminary safety analysis of the PROSPER trial appears consistent with the safety profile of XTANDI in previous clinical trials

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yF8A2S

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

