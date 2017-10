Oct 11 (Reuters) - ASTELLIA SA:

* SIGNS A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE FILING OF A PROPOSED TAKE-OVER BID BY EXFO FOR THE ASTELLIA SHARES

* EXFO HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ASTELLIA RELATING TO THE FILING OF A VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER ON THE BALANCE OF THE CAPITAL