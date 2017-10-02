FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Asterias announces two significant developments for spinal cord injury program
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月2日 / 上午11点20分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Asterias announces two significant developments for spinal cord injury program

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc

* Asterias Biotherapeutics - announced new 12-month data from first efficacy cohort in ongoing phase 1/2a SCiStar study to evaluate safety, efficacy of AST-OPC1

* Asterias Biotherapeutics - new data showed 67 percent of cohort 2 subjects in study have recovered two or more motor levels on at least one side through 12 months

* Asterias Biotherapeutics - FDA granted request for AST-OPC1 to be designated a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy under 21(st) Century Cures Act Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

