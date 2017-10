Oct 16 (Reuters) - Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc

* Asterias Biotherapeutics announces $10.4 million registered direct offering

* Asterias Biotherapeutics - to use proceeds from this offering for clinical trial and process development activities related to its AST-OPC1 program​

* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - direct offering series a common stock at an offering price of $2.60 per share​