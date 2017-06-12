FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Astrazeneca presents new data underpinning safety profile and real-world cv outcomes of Farxiga at ADA 2017
2017年6月12日 / 上午11点05分 / 2 个月前

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 12 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* Astrazeneca presents new data underpinning safety profile and real-world cv outcomes of farxiga at ada 2017

* Astrazeneca Plc -comprehensive updated analysis provides evidence on safety profile of farxiga, including no imbalance in lower-limb amputations

* Says new analyses from cvd-real examine reductions in cv events for sglt-2 inhibitors

* Astrazeneca - in an updated safety analysis, data pooled from 30 phase iib/iii clinical trials for dapagliflozin showed no new safety signals

* Astrazeneca - data from 30 phase iib/iii clinical trials for dapagliflozin showed incidence of adverse events generally similar to that in control groups Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

