BRIEF-Astronics acquires Telefonix
2017年10月27日 / 上午10点44分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Astronics acquires Telefonix

1 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Astronics Corp

* Astronics Corporation announces acquisition of Telefonix Inc

* Astronics Corp - Deal for ‍approximately $104 million in cash​

* Astronics Corp - Deal for ‍$104 million in cash​

* Astronics Corp - ‍Acquisition is expected to be accretive to earnings in 2018​

* Astronics - ‍Impact of deal on 2017 earnings will depend on closing date and one-time deal related charges, but is expected to be nominal​

* Astronics Corp - ‍ Purchase price of deal funded with Astronics' senior revolving credit facility​

* Astronics - ‍ Entered into definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of assets of Telefonix and related co, product development technologies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

