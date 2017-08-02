FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天内
BRIEF-Astronics Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.26
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月2日 / 中午11点51分 / 9 天内

BRIEF-Astronics Corp Q2 earnings per share $0.26

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Astronics Corp:

* Astronics Corporation reports 2017 second quarter financial results

* Sees FY 2017 sales $625 million to $645 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.26

* Q2 sales fell 8.1 percent to $151.1 million

* Consolidated backlog at July 1, 2017 was $265.6 million, of which approximately $204.6 million is expected to ship in 2017

* Capital equipment spending in 2017 is expected to be in range of $21 million to $25 million

* "We still expect the second half of the year to be stronger than the first half"

* FY2017 revenue view $649.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below