Feb 26 (Reuters) - Astronics Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $745 MILLION TO $815 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍SALES $171.3 MILLION VERSUS $154.1 MILLION ​

* ‍CONSOLIDATED BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $393.7 MILLION​

* ‍CAPITAL EQUIPMENT SPENDING IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $24 MILLION TO $28 MILLION​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $‍0.20​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $174.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍CONSOLIDATED GROSS MARGIN WAS 18.8% IN Q4 OF 2017 COMPARED WITH 23.7% IN Q4 OF 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: