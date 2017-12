Dec 6 (Reuters) - Astronova Inc:

* ASTRONOVA SAYS ON NOV 30 ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 28 - SEC FILING

* ASTRONOVA - AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR TERM LOAN TO CO OF $15 MILLION IN ADDITION TO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY FOR CO & TERM LOAN BORROWED BY UNIT

* ASTRONOVA - UNDER SECOND AMENDMENT PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REDUCED TO $10 MILLION & MATURITY DATE EXTENDED TO NOV 22, 2022