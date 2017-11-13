BRIEF-Asure Software qtrly loss per share $‍0.10​

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Asure Software Inc-
* Asure Software reports record third quarter 2017 revenue and reaffirms guidance for full year
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q3 revenue $15.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $15.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $54.25 million to $56.25 million
* Asure Software Inc - Asure management reaffirmed its financial guidance for fiscal 2017 ending December 31, 2017
* Asure Software Inc - qtrly backlog totaled $20.2 million, a 12% increase compared to prior quarter and a 48% increase from year-ago quarter
* Asure Software Inc- for fiscal 2018, co reaffirmed its objective to reach double-digit organic revenue growth
* Asure Software Inc- seeks to reach $70 million to $80 million revenue in 2018, with non-GAAP EBITDA, excluding one-time items, of $16 million to $20 million
* Asure Software Inc - qtrly loss per share $0.10