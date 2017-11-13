FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Asure Software qtrly loss per share $‍0.10​
2017年11月13日

BRIEF-Asure Software qtrly loss per share $‍0.10​

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Asure Software Inc-

* Asure Software reports record third quarter 2017 revenue and reaffirms guidance for full year

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 revenue $15.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $15.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $54.25 million to $56.25 million

* Asure Software Inc - ‍Asure management reaffirmed its financial guidance for fiscal 2017 ending December 31, 2017​

* Asure Software Inc - qtrly ‍backlog totaled $20.2 million, a 12% increase compared to prior quarter and a 48% increase from year-ago quarter​

* Asure Software Inc- ‍for fiscal 2018, co reaffirmed its objective to reach double-digit organic revenue growth​

* Asure Software Inc- seeks to reach $70 million to $80 million revenue in 2018, with non-GAAP EBITDA, excluding one-time items, of $16 million to $20 million​

* Asure Software Inc - qtrly loss per share $‍0.10​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

