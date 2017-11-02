FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ASV Holdings says co and Caterpillar Inc entered into a supply agreement effective as of January 1, 2018​
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 晚上8点56分 / 更新于 6 小时前

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - ASV Holdings Inc

* ASV Holdings Inc says ‍on October 30, co and Caterpillar Inc entered into a supply agreement effective as of January 1, 2018​

* ASV Holdings Inc - ‍supply agreement to replace co’s letter agreement with Caterpillar, dated as of Dec 18, 2014, which will expire on Dec 17, 2017​

* ASV Holdings Inc says as per supply agreement, co will continue to supply to Caterpillar certain multi-terrain loader undercarriages & service parts​

* ASV Holdings Inc - ‍term of supply agreement runs through december 31, 2020​ - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2A492Cx] Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
