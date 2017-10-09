BRIEF-ASV to relocate parts distribution facility to Grand Rapids, Minnesota

Oct 9 (Reuters) - ASV Holdings Inc:
* ASV to relocate parts distribution facility to Grand Rapids, Minnesota
* ASV Holdings - will establish new parts distribution center adjacent to corporate headquarters and manufacturing plant in Grand Rapids, Minnesota
* ASV Holdings - company expects to record expenses of approximately $250,000 in q4 of 2017 related to establishment of new distribution center
* ASV Holdings - establishment of new facility will result in meaningful yearly operating cost savings beginning in 2018