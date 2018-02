BRIEF-Ata Inc To Sell Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Ata Online

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Ata Inc:

* ATA ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF ITS WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY ATA ONLINE

* ATA INC - DEAL FOR US$200 MILLION IN CASH

* ATA - HAS ENTERED INTO A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF INVESTORS INCLUDING TWO ENTITIES AFFILIATED WITH FUNDS MANAGED BY CDH INVESTMENTS

* ATA - IF DEAL IS COMPLETED, CO WILL NO LONGER CONDUCT TESTING DEVELOPMENT & DELIVERY BUSINESS CURRENTLY OPERATED BY ATA ONLINE

* ATA INC - SPECIAL COMMITTEE UNANIMOUSLY RESOLVED TO APPROVE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AND TRANSACTION

* ATA - BOARD PRELIMINARILY APPROVED TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM DEAL TO PAY CASH DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS

* ATA INC - SALE OF ATA ONLINE WILL NOT ALTER RIGHTS, PRIVILEGES OR NATURE OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES

* ATA INC - BOARD ACTING UPON UNANIMOUS RECOMMENDATION OF SPECIAL COMMITTEE, APPROVED DEAL, SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AND RELATED TRANSACTION DOCUMENTS

