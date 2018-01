Jan 10 (Reuters) - Atara Biotherapeutics Inc:

* ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FDA CLEARANCE TO PROCEED WITH ENROLLMENT AT U.S. SITES FOR ONGOING GLOBAL PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDY TO EVALUATE ATA188 IN PATIENTS WITH PROGRESSIVE OR RELAPSING-REMITTING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC - FIRST RESULTS FROM ATA188 PHASE 1 STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH PROGRESSIVE MS IN FIRST HALF OF 2019