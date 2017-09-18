FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atento SA says it has concluded refinancing of debt structure
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月18日 / 下午12点51分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Atento SA says it has concluded refinancing of debt structure

1 分钟阅读

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Atento SA

* Atento SA says it has concluded refinancing of company’s debt structure

* Atento SA - debt refinance is estimated to reduce interest expenses by $10 mln to $15 mln on a normalized basis per annum in 2018

* Atento SA - benefits of lower cost of debt are expected to begin during Q4 of 2017

* Atento SA - as part of its refinancing process, co incurred approximately $20 mln of one-off costs, which are expected to be booked during Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

