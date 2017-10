BRIEF-Athabasca Minerals provides corporate update

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Athabasca Minerals Inc:

* Athabasca Minerals Inc. Corporate update

* Athabasca Minerals Inc - announces departure of Ms. Deborah Rodrigo as chief financial officer and corporate secretary effective September 30, 2017

* Athabasca Minerals Inc - has commenced a search for a new chief financial officer. An offer has been made to a selected candidate

* Athabasca Minerals - Robert Beekhuizen, CEO, will also assume responsibilities as corporate secretary until a cfo appointment has been finalized Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: