9 天内
2017年7月27日 / 上午9点35分 / 9 天内

BRIEF-Athabasca Oil Corporation announces 2017 second quarter results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Athabasca Oil Corp -

* Athabasca Oil Corporation announces 2017 second quarter results

* Quarterly production of 36,574 boe/d (91 pct liquids), representing 27pct per share growth over Q1 2017 and 162pct year over year

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.05

* 2017 capital budget is unchanged at $210 million

* Annual corporate production is expected to average between 33,500 - 36,500 boe/d

* Athabasca Oil Corp - co's 2017 light oil capital budget has been increased by $15 million to $150 million

* Says Athabasca's 2017 thermal oil capital budget has been reduced by an additional $15 million to $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

