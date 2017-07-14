FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 天前
BRIEF-Athenahealth names John Kane as interim CFO
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
2017年7月14日

BRIEF-Athenahealth names John Kane as interim CFO

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - Athenahealth Inc:

* Athenahealth announces chief financial officer transition

* Says John A. Kane appointed interim CFO

* Karl Stubelis steps down to pursue other opportunities

* Says reaffirms fiscal year 2017 guidance

* Stubelis will continue to support company through reporting of Athenahealth's 2017 Q2 results

* Says ‍has initiated a search to identify a permanent CFO and has retained DHR International to assist in process​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $1.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Athenahealth Inc - board intends to reconstitute its audit committee

* Athenahealth Inc - expects to appoint Tom Szkutak as chair, effective with Kane's appointment as interim CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

