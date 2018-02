BRIEF-Athenahealth Sees 2018 ‍Non-GAAP Operating Margin 16 Pct - 17 Pct

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Athenahealth Inc:

* ATHENAHEALTH PROVIDES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 AT ITS INVESTOR SUMMIT

* SEES 2018 ‍TOTAL REVENUE $1,310 MILLION - $1,380 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 ‍GAAP OPERATING INCOME $108 MILLION - $152 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 ‍GAAP OPERATING MARGIN 8% - 11%​

* SEES 2018 ‍NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME $210 MILLION - $235 MILLION​

* SEES 2018 ‍NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN 16% - 17%​

* ‍FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS PRIOR TO IMPACT OF ANY NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS, INCLUDING ASC 606​

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.36 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S