BRIEF-Athene Holding Enters Into Reinsurance Agreement With Voya Financial

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Athene Holding Ltd:

* ATHENE HOLDING LTD. ENTERS INTO REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH VOYA FINANCIAL

* ATHENE HOLDING LTD - ATHENE WILL MAKE A $75 MILLION MINORITY EQUITY INVESTMENT IN VENERABLE TO BE HELD AS AN ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT

* ATHENE HOLDING LTD - PRIOR TO CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, ATHENE WILL EVALUATE A RANGE OF POTENTIAL DEBT FINANCING ALTERNATIVES

* ATHENE HOLDING LTD - ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH VOYA FINANCIAL TO REINSURE APPROXIMATELY $19 BILLION OF FIXED AND FIXED INDEXED ANNUITY LIABILITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: