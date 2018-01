Jan 2 (Reuters) - Athene Holding Ltd:

* ATHENE HOLDING- IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSING OF AGER OFFERING CO ENTERED INTO COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED JAN 1, BETWEEN CO & AGER BERMUDA HOLDING

* ATHENE SAYS IN DEAL CO TO HAVE RIGHT TO REINSURE ABOUT 20% OF SPREAD BUSINESS WRITTEN/REINSURED BY INSURANCE/REINSURANCE CO OWNED BY AGER -SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2lDIwer) Further company coverage: