BRIEF-Athenex announces positive recommendations from the ‍DSMB to continue the oraxol phase iii program

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Athenex Inc

* Athenex announces positive recommendations from the Drug Safety Monitoring Board to continue the oraxol phase iii program

* Athenex Inc - ‍DSMB encouraged rapid patient recruitment toward scheduled second interim analysis at 180 patients​

* Athenex Inc - ‍DSMB unanimously recommended continuation of oraxol phase iii study​

* Athenex Inc - ‍adverse event of painful neuropathy was “uncommon” with oraxol treatment​

* Athenex Inc - expect clinical trial to proceed on track with rapid patient recruitment timelines & scheduled second interim analysis at 180 patients in 2018​

* Athenex Inc - ‍expect trial to proceed on track with scheduled second interim analysis at 180 patients in 2018​