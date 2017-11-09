FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Athenex announces Q3 revenue of $14 million
2017年11月9日 / 下午1点02分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Athenex announces Q3 revenue of $14 million

1 分钟阅读

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Athenex Inc

* Athenex, Inc. Announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue rose 149 percent to $14 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $33 million to $35 million

* Says ‍company raises full-year revenue guidance to range of $33 million - $35 million​

* FY2017 revenue view $32.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Athenex Inc - Sees launch of 4 additional products in Athenex Pharmaceutical division & 2 products in Athenex Pharma solutions in 4Q‘17​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

