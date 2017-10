Oct 11 (Reuters) - Athersys Inc:

* Athersys and Nikon Cell Innovation to collaborate on multistem commercial manufacturing in Japan

* Athersys - entered manufacturing services agreement with Nikon Cell for commercial production of its stem cell therapy in Japan for ischemic stroke

* Athersys - technology transfer of stem cell production methods in preparation for potential commercialization in Japan after treasure clinical study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: