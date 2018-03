March 1 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc:

* ATI AND TSINGSHAN ANNOUNCE FORMATION OF JOINT VENTURE

* ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC - FORMED PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED JV WITH AN AFFILIATE COMPANY OF TSINGSHAN GROUP

* ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC - INITIAL CUSTOMER SHIPMENTS OF STAINLESS SHEET PRODUCTS FOR SALE IN NORTH AMERICA UNDER JV EXPECTED IN 1H 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: