BRIEF-ATI Announces Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.01

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Allegheny Technologies Inc:

* ATI ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.27 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 SALES ROSE 14 PERCENT TO $909.9 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* ‍EXPECT TITANIUM CASTINGS BUSINESS TO BE NEAR BREAK-EVEN FOR 2018, AND RETURN TO PROFITABILITY IN 2019​

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO RANGE BETWEEN $100 MILLION TO $125 MILLION​

* ‍LOOKING AHEAD TO 2018, EXPECT CONTINUED REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT​

* ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES- ‍EXPECT PRODUCTION RAMP-UP OF PLANNED ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JV TO MEANINGFULLY BENEFIT SECOND HALF 2018 FRP RESULTS​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $897.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S