FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天前
BRIEF-Atlantic Power Corp announces new contractual arrangements
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月1日 / 下午1点44分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Atlantic Power Corp announces new contractual arrangements

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Atlantic Power Corp

* Atlantic power corporation announces new contractual arrangements for naval station and north island projects

* Atlantic power corp - ‍company expects approximately $16 million of project adjusted ebitda from naval station and north island on a combined basis in 2017​

* Atlantic power corp - announced new seven-year power purchase tolling agreements for two of its power projects in san diego

* Atlantic power corp - delivery obligations under pptas would commence as early as february 2018

* Atlantic power corp - ‍company expects to make investments in both projects in form of major maintenance and upgrades, primarily in 2018​

* Atlantic power corp - ‍ntc project, which has a capacity of 25 mw, is expected to generate approximately $4 million of project adjusted ebitda in 2017​

* Atlantic power corp - ‍company is continuing to pursue contractual arrangements for project for 2019 and beyond​

* Atlantic power - co, sdg&e executed amendments to existing ppas for 3 projects, which provide for termination of existing ppas as early as feb 2018

* Atlantic power-project adjusted ebitda of two projects under pptas is expected to be about $6 million annually on a combined basis, beginning in feb 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below