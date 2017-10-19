FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Atlantic Power Corp announces repricing of APLP Holdings term loan
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 晚上9点22分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Atlantic Power Corp announces repricing of APLP Holdings term loan

2 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Atlantic Power Corp

* Atlantic Power Corporation announces repricing of APLP holdings term loan and revolver and repayment of Piedmont project debt

* Atlantic Power Corp - repricing of $563 million senior secured term loan and $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility at its unit

* Atlantic Power Corp - ‍as a result of the repricing, company expects to realize interest cost savings in 2018 of approximately $4 million​

* Atlantic Power Corp -‍ combined savings of both repricing transactions is expected to be approximately $33 million over terms of facilities​

* Atlantic Power - ‍cumulative savings through maturity dates of term loan and revolver are estimated to be approximately $15 million​

* Atlantic Power Corp - on October 12​, co ‍repaid $54.6 million non-recourse project debt outstanding at its piedmont plant

* Atlantic Power - ‍decision to repay Piedmont maturity from discretionary cash brings total debt repayment expected in 2017 to approximately $166 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below