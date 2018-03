BRIEF-Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service

March 6 (Reuters) - Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc :

* ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE ACQUIRES TWO BOEING 777 FREIGHTERS FOR ACMI SERVICE

* ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE - CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT

* ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE - EXPECTED FINANCIAL, OPERATING IMPACTS OF TWO 777 FREIGHTERS IN 2018 WERE INCORPORATED IN PRIOR EARNINGS GROWTH FRAMEWORK

* ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE - ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJUSTED. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VERSUS 2017