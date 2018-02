BRIEF-Atlas Engineered Products To Acquire Highwood Trusses

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Atlas Engineered Products Ltd:

* ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS TO ACQUIRE HIGHWOOD TRUSSES LOCATED IN ALBERTA AND APPOINTS CAPITAL MARKETS VETERAN KEVIN SMITH TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS - UNDER LOI, CO TO ACQUIRE SHARES OF HIGHWOOD FOR $1.25 MILLION CASH & ISSUE 1.5 MILLION IN SHARES OF CO, UPON CLOSING OF DEAL

* ATLAS ENGINEERED PRODUCTS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A BINDING LOI WITH SHAREHOLDERS OF HIGHWOOD TRUSSES TO BUY ALL SHARES OF HIGHWOOD TRUSSES LTD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: