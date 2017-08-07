FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atlas Financial Holdings announces 2017 second quarter financial results
2017年8月7日

BRIEF-Atlas Financial Holdings announces 2017 second quarter financial results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Atlas Financial Holdings Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Q2 revenue $55.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Atlas Financial Holdings Inc - ‍combined ratio for Q2 2017 was 86.2 percent compared to 84.8 percent​

* Atlas Financial Holdings Inc - ‍book value per common share on June 30, 2017 was $11.50, compared to $10.54 as of December 31, 2016​

* Atlas Financial Holdings Inc - ‍annualized return on equity was 16.2 percent in Q2 2017 compared to 14.0 percent in prior year period​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

