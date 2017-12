Dec 18 (Reuters) - Atlassian Corp Plc:

* ATLASSIAN APPOINTS JAMES BEER AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ATLASSIAN CORP PLC - ‍ JAMES BEER WILL START AT ATLASSIAN ON FEBRUARY 20, 2018​

* ATLASSIAN CORP PLC - ATLASSIAN‘S CURRENT CFO MURRAY DEMO WILL LEAVE CO AT END OF JAN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: