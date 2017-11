Nov 14 (Reuters) - Atlatsa Resources Corp

* Atlatsa announces financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017

* Qtrly headline loss per share c$0.07‍​

* Atlatsa Resources Corp qtrly ‍revenue c$32.2 million, up 34.2 percent​

* Atlatsa Resources - agreed to suspend servicing & repayment of debt incurred by Atlatsa Group & owing to RPM and related entities until Dec 31, 2019​